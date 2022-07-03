Raymond James Begins Coverage on Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.
CF opened at C$8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$836.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3.90. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.31.
About Canaccord Genuity Group (Get Rating)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
