Raymond James Cuts Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $18.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of DCT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

