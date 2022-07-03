Raymond James Reiterates C$7.75 Price Target for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN)

Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRV.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.