RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 128,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,039.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 39.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.