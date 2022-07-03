ReapChain Market Capitalization Tops $17.50 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $17.50 million and $2.36 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReapChain Coin Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

