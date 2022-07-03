RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBAC. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 216,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 95,377 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 706,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 737,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

RedBall Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,713. RedBall Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.