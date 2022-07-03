Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

