Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,434 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

