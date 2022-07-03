Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.44 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,286,000.

VTV stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

