Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $860,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,219 shares of company stock valued at $586,615. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

