Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,811 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in EPAM Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $302.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.32 and a 200-day moving average of $375.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

