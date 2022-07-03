Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.