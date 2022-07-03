Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS opened at $301.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.