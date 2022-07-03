Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 47,570 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,570 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.03.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.