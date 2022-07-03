Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 827 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

