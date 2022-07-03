Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of REED stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million.
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
