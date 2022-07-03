REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

