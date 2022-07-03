Reviewing Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Vinco Ventures has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vinco Ventures and JAKKS Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinco Ventures -5,456.27% N/A -8.03% JAKKS Pacific 2.01% 68.07% 8.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinco Ventures and JAKKS Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinco Ventures $9.79 million 30.24 -$713.17 million N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific $621.12 million 0.20 -$6.01 million $0.69 19.00

JAKKS Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Vinco Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vinco Ventures and JAKKS Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinco Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A JAKKS Pacific 0 0 1 0 3.00

JAKKS Pacific has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.18%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Vinco Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JAKKS Pacific beats Vinco Ventures on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinco Ventures (Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors. The company also offers Lomotif app that allows its users to create their own music videos; Cortex, a real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization; and delivers ad-campaign creation, optimalization, and monetization at scale. In addition, it provides Non-Fungible Token, a platform for artists and content owners to distribute their intellectual property, and digital marketing services for brands and influencers. The company was formerly known as Edison Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Vinco Ventures, Inc. in November 2020. Vinco Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fairport, New York.

About JAKKS Pacific (Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons. The company also provides role play, dress-up, pretend play, and novelty products for boys and girls based on brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room décor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; outdoor activity toys; and junior sports toys, including hyper-charged balls, sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, value-oriented dollar stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

