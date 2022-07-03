Reviewing XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get XOS alerts:

This table compares XOS and Magna International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 58.33 $23.40 million N/A N/A Magna International $36.24 billion 0.45 $1.51 billion $4.20 13.28

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than XOS.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS N/A -2.56% -1.18% Magna International 3.54% 11.21% 4.73%

Risk and Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magna International has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XOS and Magna International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 Magna International 2 3 6 0 2.36

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $8.29, suggesting a potential upside of 360.65%. Magna International has a consensus price target of $76.55, suggesting a potential upside of 37.20%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Magna International.

Summary

Magna International beats XOS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers hybrid and electric drive systems, motors, inverters, onboard chargers, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid, dual and hybrid dual, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, engine, driveline components, engine drive plates, and accessories; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems and sensors, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.