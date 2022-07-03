RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $366.13.

RH stock opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.71. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 2,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

