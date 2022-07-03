RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $23.73 million and $2.97 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00157611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00452932 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085298 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016354 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.