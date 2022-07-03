Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of Ricoh stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 906. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.