Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($79.74) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($73.61) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.43) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.56) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($76.43) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,835.38 ($71.59).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,834.50 ($59.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £78.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,462.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,532.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($53.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($77.82).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.88), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,201.69).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.