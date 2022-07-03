Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.8 days.

RHHVF stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.36. 404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.69. Roche has a 52-week low of $299.01 and a 52-week high of $430.00.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.