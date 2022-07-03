Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 12,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $44,869.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $71,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 340,550 shares of company stock worth $1,286,291 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

