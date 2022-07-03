Royal Bank of Canada Raises H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 145

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 140 to SEK 145 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.44.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.22. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

