Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.61) to GBX 632 ($7.75) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $437.40.

Royal Mail stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

