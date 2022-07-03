Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Up 45.7% in June

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the May 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

