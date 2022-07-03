Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Update

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,478. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $40,548.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,215,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,553,302.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 388,713 shares of company stock worth $3,345,622.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMM. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

