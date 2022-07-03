Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBH. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 189,583 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $45,611,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

