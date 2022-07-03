Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.33.

SDVKY stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

