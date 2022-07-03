Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAR. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $293.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 64.65% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.