Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $40.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGSY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($212.77) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($191.49) to €175.00 ($186.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

About Schneider Electric S.E. (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.