Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Decreased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,942 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.