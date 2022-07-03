Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10,404.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,665 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

