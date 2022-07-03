Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Lowered by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

