Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $63.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

