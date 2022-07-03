Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Provident Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,329 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after buying an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 467,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 242,049 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 134,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 51,719 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,677. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

