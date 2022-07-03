Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.71.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Perficient has a 52 week low of $80.37 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.