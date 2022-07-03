Seedify.fund Price Hits $1.13 on Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $27.64 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00005899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00163647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00700488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00086732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016398 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

