SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

