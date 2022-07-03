Sfmg LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $148.54 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

