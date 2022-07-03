Sfmg LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 134,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.