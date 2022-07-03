Sfmg LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.