Sfmg LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,719 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.