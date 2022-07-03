Sfmg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 5.3% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 5.60% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $53,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,386,000 after purchasing an additional 193,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 263,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,680,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUS opened at $109.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.82. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $131.51.

