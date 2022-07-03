Sfmg LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 269,899 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,650 shares of company stock worth $3,665,660. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

