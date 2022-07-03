Sfmg LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

