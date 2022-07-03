Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

ICE stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

