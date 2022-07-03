Sfmg LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,637,690 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $287.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $293.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

